Robbery gang arrested

Baku.10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The robbery occurred in Garadagh district, Baku. Report informs referring to the Baku City Main Police Station.

Unknown persons beat Namig Miraghayev and robbed his money of 570 manat, 2 mobile phones and keys of the car and escaped. As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of 11th Police Department of Garadagh District Police Station, the residents of Baku, Tural Talibli, Sayyad Mirzayev, Seymur Zalov and Ulker Guliyeva suspected in crime were arrested.

The investigation is underway.