Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The employees of the Interior Ministry's Department to Combat Organized Crimes conducted operation. Report informs the official website of Ministry of Interior reported.

As a result of search operations resident of Baku İsmayıl Guliyev and resident of Absheron Ayaz Davidov were arrested while selling 196 grams of white mercury for 20000 USD.

Investigation is underway.