Resident of Sumgayit stabbed

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing accident occurred in the city Sumgayit. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, resident of the city Aghasalim Abdullayev was stabbed. An injured person was hospitalized in serious condition.

As the result of the investigation carried out by the police officers of the 2nd Police Department of Sumgayit City Police Office, the resident of Khizi region Ramil Rahimov suspected in stabbing of A.Abdullayev was arrested.

Ramil Rahimov has previous criminal convictions.