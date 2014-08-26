Resident of Baku stabbed four relatives, one of them died

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ A murder was committed in the context of domestic violence in Baku, Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Nahid Gadashov who came to his relative Tarlan Abdullayev’s house in Shaghan settlement of Khazar district stabbed him, his wife Ulkar, son Rahman and his brother Jahid. Ulkar died in hospital. As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Police Department №1, Nahid Gadashov was arrested.