Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake occurred in Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) that, according to initial reports, quake was recorded in the Shamakhi district area, 35 km south of Gobustan station on March 24 at 18: 07 local time.

The quake was not felt.

Magnitude of tremors 3.1, depth 5 km.