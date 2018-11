Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake occurred in Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

According to the initial information, quake recorded in

22km south-west ofPirgulu in Shamakhi district, at 02:44 am local time. Tremors of 3.0 points were felt in some settlements near the epicentre.

Magnitude of tremors was 3.5, depth 6 km.