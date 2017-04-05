Quake hits Lankaran city of Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 4-magnitude earthquake recorded in Lankaran city.

Report informs citing the Republican Seismological Service Center under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

According to preliminary information, earthquake occurred in 27 km north-west of Lankaran, in the territory of Lankaran on April 5 at about 03:16 am. The earthquake's epicenter felt the tremors of 4 points, nearby settlements of 3.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations states that no damages and casualties occurred.