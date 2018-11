Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Fire in the Binagadi district happened due to the poor quality cladding of the building."

Report informs Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said that to journalists.

Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov and Interior Minister Ramil Usubov arrived at the scene of fire.

According to the information, 14 persons dead, 63 injured today as a result of the burning of high-rise building in Binagadi district of Baku city.