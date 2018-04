Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Consul of Poland Embassy to Azerbaijan Konrad Wiklo got in accident in Badamdar settlement of Sabail district in 'KIA' model car, driven by him.

Report informs, car driven by 31-years-old consul collided with 'Mercedes' model car, driven by Baku resident Hafis Taghiyev.

No injured, both cars got damaged.

Investigation is underway at Sabail District State Traffic Police Department (STPD).