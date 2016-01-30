Person wanted in Russia detained in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A person, who wanted in Russia has been detained in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, as a result of search operations conducted by the employees of Criminal Investigation Department of Baku Main Police Office, Murad Mammadov, wanted for Article 105 (premeditated murder), Articles 162, 209, 162, 163 and 222 (carrying out procedural actions) of the Russian Criminal Code, has been detained.