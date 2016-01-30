 Top
    Person wanted in Russia detained in Azerbaijan

    Detainee wanted for premeditated murder

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A person, who wanted in Russia has been detained in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

    According to the information, as a result of search operations conducted by the employees of Criminal Investigation Department of Baku Main Police Office, Murad Mammadov, wanted for Article 105 (premeditated murder), Articles 162, 209, 162, 163 and 222 (carrying out procedural actions) of the Russian Criminal Code, has been detained. 

