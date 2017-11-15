Paris hosts presentation of Baku's bid to host EXPO 2025

© Report

Paris. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has hosted presentation of candidate cities to host World EXPO 2025.

France bureau of Report News Agency informs, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbeyov, Finance minister Samir Sharifov and other officials participated in the presentation of candidate city of Baku.

Azerbaijan has presented "Developing human capital, building a better future" project to the EXPO-2025 exhibition, which is of paramount importance to humanity.

The presentation of Baku consisted of three sub-themes.

Azerbaijan's EXPO-2025 project calls on people to think about how their opportunities will be realized in a personal, collective and global plan.

Azerbaijan has proposed to organize EXPO-2025 between May 10 to November 10. The winner city will be determined by the BIE General Assembly in November 2018.

Notably, in addition to Baku, the Russian Federation (in Ekaterinburg), Japan (in Osaka) and France (in Greater Paris) are candidates to host World Expo 2025.