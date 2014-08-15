​Orkhan Zeynalov has adressed the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Orkhan Zeynalov, convicted of murder of Muscovite hopes that Azerbaijani authorities will help him to serve his sentence in his Motherland. Report informs citing “Izvestiya” newspaper,Victor Anikushkin, attorney of the prisoner has addressed the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia with an inquiry on behalf of O. Zeynalov.

"The Embassy of Azerbaijan may influence the decision about the place, where Zeynalov will serve his sentence. I have already gone to the Embassy, we are currently holding consultations", - V. Anikushkin said, adding that if Zeynalov was not able to get home, he would ask to transfer him to one of the Russian North Caucasus colonies.

The Moscow City Court found Orkhan Zeynalov guilty in the murder of the citizen of Russian Federation Yegor Sherbakov and sentenced him to 17 years of inprisonment, In addition, the judge charged him 3 million rubles in favor of the father of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, at night on October 10, last year Zeynalov, being intoxicated, started a fight with Yegor Sherbakov, attacked him and stabbed in the chest and back. The murder in Western Biryulevo lead to "people coming off" and then mass unrests. During the investigation the accused put forward a version of self-defense, but then completely denied his involvement in the incident.