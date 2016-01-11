 Top
    One more dead body of missing oilmen found in Turkmen sector of the Caspian sea

    At present, corpse is taken to coast by ship

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 11, one more corpse found in Turkmenistan sector of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijani side was informed on this.

    Report informs, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said.

    At present, the corpse is taken to coast by ship. Measures are carried out by officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and 'Azneft' Production Union to recognize corpse and bring to the country.

    Search for missing oilmen as a result of accidents in sea base No. 501 in Oil Rocks and No.10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig as a result of natural disaster on December 4.

    The searching operations continue. 

