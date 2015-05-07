Number of foreigners expelled from Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Migration Service revealed the cases of 2422 foreigners' residence in Azerbaijan, as well s, failing to follow of temporary and permanent residence rules and violation of administrative legislation. Report was told by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

As the documents of 16 of the violators were lost on temporary or permanent residence in Azerbaijan, they were replaced with new ones, 163 people were fined and their residence was legalized. The decision on 1781 foreigners leaving the country within 48 hours, 462 foreigners expelling out of the country in an administrative order, was made.

50821 foreigners'' application on the registration for the current residence within last month was recorded.