Number of cases heard at Supreme Court in Azerbaijan in 2015 issued

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of cases heard at Supreme Court last year announced.

Report informs, 9404 cases were heard at Supreme Court in 2015.

It was noted in the next plenum of Supreme Court, presided by Ramiz Rzayev, held on January 22 that number of cases heard at civil, administrative-economic and criminal boards in 2015 increased in comparison with 2014.

Increase by 15,2% was observed at civil board, 3,7% at administrative-economic board and 1,6% at criminal board. Number of cases heard at military board reduced by 17,2%.

Totally, however, 8668 cases were heard at Supreme Court in 2014, in 2015 this figure made 9404, namely increased by 8,5%. Despite increase of heard cases, number of canceled court decisions reduced by 0,4%.

In 2015, more attention paid to hearing petitions, appeals and other applications of citizens, legally valid and correct responding to them in Supreme Court. In 2015, 5 meetings of Supreme Court plenum were held, 12 decisions were adopted.