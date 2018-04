Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ A new chief was appointed to the 24th Police Station of Nizami District Police Department of Baku City. Report was told by the law enforcement agencies, Etibar Aghakishiyev was appointed to this position.

He has worked as the Deputy Chief in 12th Police Station till now.

Yunus Alasgarov was appointed to the 12th Police Station of Sabunchu District Police Department as the Deputy Chief.