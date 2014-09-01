 Top
    Close photo mode

    Murder occurred in Baku

    The resident of Baku aged 50 years was killed

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The murder case occurred in Nizami district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Nizami District Police Office, the crime was committed in Babek avenue, flat №17.

    The resident of Baku aged 50 years Fizuli Isgandarov was killed by anonymous persons.

    The criminal killed F. Isgandarov by numerous stabbing attacks. The investigation was carried out by the employees of the prosecutor's office and Nizami District Police Station in the address where the murder occurred.

    The police continue to search for the person who committed the murder.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi