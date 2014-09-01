Murder occurred in Baku

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The murder case occurred in Nizami district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Nizami District Police Office, the crime was committed in Babek avenue, flat №17.

The resident of Baku aged 50 years Fizuli Isgandarov was killed by anonymous persons.

The criminal killed F. Isgandarov by numerous stabbing attacks. The investigation was carried out by the employees of the prosecutor's office and Nizami District Police Station in the address where the murder occurred.

The police continue to search for the person who committed the murder.