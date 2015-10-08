 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Taxes sues company of billionaire Isgandar Khalilov

    Sale of the enlisted property was claimed

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Taxes Department under the Ministry of Taxes (MT) sues “Sweet House” Limited Liability Company (LLC).

    Report informs, the Department claimed sale of the enlisted property of the LLC.

    The claim is heard at Baku Administrative-Economic Court No. 2.

    “Sweet House” is engaged in construction of multi-storeyed residential buildings. The company belongs to Javanshir Khalilov, Chairman of “Baku Tokhuju Tikish” OJSC. However, according to the information, main owner of “Sweet House” is J.Khalilov’s brother, famous billionaire living in Russia, Isgandar Khalilov. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi