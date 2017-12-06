 Top
    Mikheil Saakashvili's supporters hold protest action in Tbilisi

    They also blamed Georgian government for persecution of former president© Report

    Tbilisi. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of members of Georgia's United National Movement Party, supporters of former president Mikheil Saakashvili hold a  support rally in Tbilisi.

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, about 500 people gathered near the Rustaveli subway station demand the Ukrainian government to end Saakashvili's prosecution and have attracted the international community's attention to this issue.

    Protesters also blamed the Georgian government for persecution of Saakashvili in Ukraine.

    Despite rainy and cold weather, the number of the protesters is growing. 

