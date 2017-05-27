Mi-8 helicopter made an emergency landing, no casualties reported

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mi-8 helicopter of the “Silkway Helicopters Services” company has made an emergency landing on Chilov island in the Caspian Sea on Saturday, Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

15 passengers and 3 crew members were on board, as helicopter has successfully landed, none of them were injured. The aircraft also not damaged.

The reason for the emergency landing of the helicopter, which was flying to the field "Oil Rocks", was a failure of an engine. Passengers will be delivered to their destination by another helicopter of the “Silkway Helicopters Services”.

At present, a special commission was set up to investigate the incident.