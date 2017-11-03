Mehriban Aliyeva meets with members of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with a delegation consisting of members of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group at the National Assembly of the French Republic.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Pierre-Alain Raphan on his appointment as head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, and wished him success in his activities. Mehriban Aliyeva said she headed the Azerbaijan-France Friendship Group, when she was a member of the Milli Majlis, adding that the activity of the group gave impetus to the expansion of ties between the two countries. “I believe that as a result of the future activity, potential of our relations will be used more effectively,” said the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, adding that it will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral bonds.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France, Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that cooperation between the two countries has been developing over the past years. The First Vice-President said Azerbaijan attaches importance to relations with France in all areas. Emphasizing that the humanitarian sphere is among the priorities of the two countries, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that great success has been achieved in this field in recent years. Touching upon cooperation in the field of education, Azerbaijan's First Vice-President highlighted the large-scale projects implemented in this sector. She said that the French Lyceum and French-Azerbaijani University operate in Azerbaijan, adding it contributes to the development of education system of Azerbaijan and the bilateral bonds.

Stressing that good cooperation was established between different cities of France and Azerbaijan and sistership agreements between the two countries` cities were signed in recent years, Mehriban Aliyeva said the first steps in this area were taken in the field of culture and the implemented projects are aimed at promoting Azerbaijan in the regions of France. The First Vice-President noted that the steps taken in this area have a positive impact on economic relations, and described it as a good factor. Mehriban Aliyeva said the successful cooperation was established in a number of spheres between Azerbaijan and France, adding that the two countries enjoy great potential. She expressed hope that by using this potential, the two countries and nations will strengthen friendly ties even further. Expressing hope that Pierre-Alain Raphan`s first visit to Azerbaijan will be successful, Mehriban Aliyeva wished him success in his future activities.

Head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Pierre-Alain Raphan vowed that he will spare no efforts to contribute to the deepening of cooperation between the two countries during his tenure.