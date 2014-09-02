Mass brawl occurred in Baku popular night club

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The mass brawl occurred in the night club “Relax” located in Rashid Behbudov street of Nasimi district in Baku. Report informs referring to the witnesses, there was an argument between woman workers of this club and the clients which caused the brawl.

The employees of Nasimi Distric Police Office and the 22th Police Department were involved there. Those who took part in the case were taken to the police station.

The Nasimi District Police Department confirmed the accident. According to the initial information, the brawl broke out due to the clients’ dissatisfaction with the bill.

The investigation is underway.