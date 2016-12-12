Madat Guliyev: SSS carried 4 operations resulting in destruction of criminals and spies

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) have conducted 4 operations resulting in destruction of criminals and spies.

Report informs, Chief of the State Security Service, Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev told reporters.

He said that the Azerbaijani special services work jointly in this direction: "We are working together with security services of other countries, we make an exchange of information with them. Our employees have faced with armed resistance from criminal groups and destroyed them by return fire".