Baku. 10 December.REPORT.AZ/ Lost persons were found in Baku. Report was told by the press service of Baku City Main Police Office. As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of the 26th Police Station of Yasamal District Police Department and the 35th Police Station of Khatai District Police Department, lost Sona Jafarova, Oleg Imadinov were provided to return their addresses.