Leyla and Arif Yunus leave Azerbaijan for the Netherlands

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Director of 'Peace and Democracy Institute' Leyla Yunus and her spouse Arif Yunus have left Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Dutch government portal, they left the country for medical treatment.

According to the information, Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders expressed his thanks to the Azerbaijani government for giving them permission to leave the country.

The information has been confirmed by their advocate Elchin Sadigov. He stated that A.Yunus and L.Yunus are in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

On November 12, a preventive measure against Arif Yunus was changed, he released under house arrest.

In accordance with the verdict of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes dated 13 August 2015, Arif Yunus was sentenced to 7 years in prison, and his wife, the head of the Institute of Peace and Democracy, Leyla Yunus to 8.5 years in prison.

Leyla Yunus released from the prison on December 9, 2015.

