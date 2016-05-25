Khadija Ismayil released

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Cassation appeal of the "Radio Liberty"'s imprisoned employee, Khadija Ismayil was considered at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Khadija Ismayil was released, Report informs.

She was sentenced to three and half years probation.

Notably, Kh.Ismayil was sentenced to 7,5 years imprisonment under decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes. The reporter charged with Article 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement - in large amount), Article 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), Article 213.1 (tax evasion) and Article 308.2 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code. The decision has been appealed, the court upheld the decision of the court of first instance. Kh.Ismayil made a cassation appeal against the decision of Baku Court of Appeal.