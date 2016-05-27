 Top
    Close photo mode

    Imprisoned poet Saday Shekerli files an appeal

    The lawyer submitted a complaint to the Court of Appeal

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Poet Saday Shekerli, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison due to the court verdict, has filed an appeal.

    Report was told by his lawyer Behruz Bayramov.

    The lawyer said that he has submitted a complaint to the Court of Appeal.

    Notably, according to the information of the Prosecutor General's Office on 24 December 2015, a criminal case under Art. 182.2.3 of the Criminal Code was opened against resident of Baku city Saday Shekerli on suspicion of extortion in the amount of 10 thousand AZN from the official of the Ministry of Taxes.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi