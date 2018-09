© Report

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three-time world freestyle wrestling champion Haji Aliyev and two-time Paralympic judo champion Ilham Zakiyev were elected Ambassadors for Clean Sport of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

Report informs, Executive Director of AMADA, Shafag Huseynli said.

According to her, ambassadors will participate in activities of the agency and will take an active part in promoting sports without doping.