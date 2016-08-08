Gurban Yetirmishli: Seismic situation in Azerbaijan is at the level of background

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, seismic situation in Azerbaijan is at the level of background'.

Report was told by Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), corresponding member of the ANAS, Gurban Yetirmishli.

He said that weak, unfelt tremors were observed in the seismogenic regions of the country in recent days: 'The Earth is in constant motion and presence of tremors is normal. In the past few days, weak, unfelt tremors of 0.5, 0.7 magnitude observed in the Caspian Sea, Goranboy region, in the north-west of the country, Talysh Mountains. Aftershocks recorded in these region after the quake in Imishli, all tremors are very weak, which not felt. Simply, energy discharge occurs in the area'.

G.Yetirmishli also noted that no activity is observed in Baku.