German police detains Azerbaijani citizens

German police detained 19 people, among whom are Azerbaijanis.

Police Department of Rostock city (Germany) told the European bureau of Report. Nineteen foreigners were detained in a raid on the city station yesterday, 9 of which presented invalid police passports. Four of them traveled without passports and identity documents, and five had an expired Schengen visa. The detainees were citizens of Macedonia, Afghanistan, Syria, Chile, and Azerbaijan. At yesterday's meeting, the Federal Court of Rostock decided to impose a fine of 2,430 euros on each detainee. Detained persons will most likely be deported from the country.