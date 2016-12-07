Traffic police warns: There are delays with fines paid via cash terminals to appear in system

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ There are some delays with appearance of traffic fines paid through POS-terminals in electronic system of General Directorate of State Traffic Police (GDSTP).

Drivers who suffer from problems caused by delays told Report.

They said that to enable the payments through POS-terminals to be reflected in the system, they go to the main directorate, present receipts, and write applications.

Head of Department of Public Relations of the General Directorate of State Traffic Police, Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Report, the problem is related to transfer of money to GDSTP’s bank account. According to him, transfer of payments made via POS-terminals to bank account sometimes takes more than several days, that’s why they appear in the system with delay.

K.Aliyev told that such situation in number of cases causes problem between drivers and police officers.

Expert on traffic security Arshad Huseynov told Report, there must be two reasons of delays of payments to appear in the State Traffic Police’s electronic system: “First, technical problems related to payments in banks, post offices or via payment terminals. Second, shortcomings related to electronic transfer of information. It means, although the information transferred to the central office by Central information service or video cameras arrive in time, the information from banks delays”.