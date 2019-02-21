Four policemen intoxicated with smoke in Masazir building fire

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/664442958ead63abafb51c4a7fb61739/e9beaa7b-e4e7-4084-bbc5-08e7885d2a52_292.jpg

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ A fire occurred in an electric service panel on the first floor of a residential building in Masazir settlement, Qurtulush - 93 quarter.

Report informs citing the press service of the Interior Ministry that police officers and respective structures of the Emergency Ministry immediately arrived at the scene. The emergency measures were taken to rescue the residents from fire.

With the operative and direct support of the police and fire security service, the residents were evacuated, their security ensured. The fire was extinguished, no casualties are reported.

During the evacuation, employees of the Post Patrol Service of the Absheron district police office Ilkin Kerimov, Elmaddin Aliyev, Bahruz Heydarli and Kamil Hasanov inhaled too much smoke, were rushed to the Toxicology division of the Clinical Medical Center, and provided with first medical aid.

The police officers currently feel well and continue their service.

Investigation into the fact is underway.