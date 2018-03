Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Citizenships of passengers and crew members crashed in Rostov-on-Don Aircraft of Fly Dubai airline have been specified.

Report informs citing the airline's information, there were 62 people aboard, 7 of them were crew members.

44 Russian citizens, 8 Ukrainians, 2 Indians and 1 citizen of Uzbekistan.

The crew members were citizens of Cyprus, Spain, Colombia, Seychelles, Kyrgyzstan and 1 citizen of Russia.