Firudin Gurbanov: Indicators of education quality is not proper

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "After reviewing the results of the examinations conducted by the State Commission on Students Admission in IX-XI classes, it becomes clear that the indicators of quality of education is not up to par."

Report informs, it was stated by Deputy Education Minister Firudin Gurbanov.

According to him, the number of students who scored in the entrance examinations 200 and lower scores has increased recently "Although, this year, the results were good, yet we still have not managed to raise the quality of education to the desired level."

F. Gurbanov said that in recent years, statistics of first graders experienced a decline: "However, in comparison with 2013, this year the statistics of first-graders increased by 12%.Compared with last year, the number of students who have scored 500 points or more also increased by 37%.These indicators give reason to be optimistic."