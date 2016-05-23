Fire occurs in Baku school

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ This morning fire has occurred in senior secondary school No.95 named after Ayaz Maharramov, which locates in Gachag Nabi, 91, Khatai district, Baku.

Report was told at the school.

According to the information, fire occurred as a result of short circuit.

All students were evacuated. 'No information reported on injured yet', the school says.

Ministry of Emergency Situations forces involved to the scene and fire has already been extinguished.

Report was told by Head Physician of Baku Emergency Medical Aid Station Rauf Nagiyev, call was received in the morning: 'Two physician teams involved to the scene'.

***

Report was told by spokesman of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Ogtay Bayramov, commenting on the information spread on explosion in the school: 'No explosion occurred in the school. Fire was in the building of elementary school. Furniture burnt in one of the rooms in the entrance of the school. The reasons are being investigated. Students were immediately evacuated from the scene. No injured'.