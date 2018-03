Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fatal traffic accident occurred in Bina settlement of Khazar district in Baku, Report informs referring to the press service of Baku City Main Police Department.

Elshad Guliyev born in 1960 hit the pedestrian Vasif Rahimov born in 1993 with “Mercedes” car. As a result of an accident, Vasif Rahimov died from his injuries at the scene.