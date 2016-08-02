Earthquake resistance of high rise buildings will be checked in Baku

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake resistance of high rise buildings will be checked in the capital.

Report informs, Director General of the Republican Seismological Centre (RSC),Gurban Yetirmisli said at press conference today.

According to him, the process will be conducted in partnership with German experts: "The process will be conducted in partnership with the German Geological organization. The final negotiations on this issue will be carried out in Germany on September 19-21, and then we will decide when to start the process."

Republican SeismicSurveyCenter gives its opinion in advance on the seismicity of the area before building new high-rise buildings, as well as other industrial constructions: "After that, Ministry of Emergency Situations strictly controls the construction. Generally, buildingsarebuiltin Azerbaijan calculated to withstand earthquake with magnitude 9."