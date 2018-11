Earthquake hits the Caspian Sea

10 January, 2017 15:22

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake recorded in the Caspian Sea. Report informs citing the Republican Seismological Service Center under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), tremors were recorded in the Caspian Sea at 13:31:35 local time. Magnitude was 3.4, depth 60 km.