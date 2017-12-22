Director General of Interfax-Azerbaijan to be buried in Baku

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The dead body of Director General of Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency, Alexander Ivanov will be delivered from Moscow to Baku on December 23.

Report informs, Ivanov will be buried in one of the cemeteries of Azerbaijani capital.

Farewell ceremony with him will be held in Moscow today.

Notably, Ivanov has suddenly passed away yesterday in Moscow from brain haemorrhage at age of 68.

Ivanov was born in Baku on July 12, 1950.

He was appointed the Director General of Interfax-Azerbaijan in August 2005.