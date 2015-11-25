Department officer arrested in Azerbaijan while taking bribe

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Main Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor's Office of Baku investigated complaints of resident of Baku, a disabled group 2 regarding the illegal actions of the Chairman of the 5th Medical social-expert committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Report was told in press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As a result of the urgent investigative and operational activities in June 2015 Commission Chairman Fasad Mustafayev asked the resident of Baku, a disabled group 2 due to loss of vision 1,500 AZN for re-examination and determination of the degree of disability. On November 23 F.Mustafaev was detained by the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption in the act when receiving a bribe in the amount of 1,200 AZN from a relative of a disabled person in his office.

During inspection at Mustafaev's office a number of documents of evidential value in a criminal case were found and confiscated.

A criminal case opened under Art. 311.1 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.