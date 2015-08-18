Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Department Head of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan died. Report informs, this information was provided by the Ministry.
Thus, the late Mahir Karimov held the post of Head of the Finance Department of Salyan region.
