Decision on appeal of MNS's former general declared

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Court held in Baku Court of Appeal on appeal from court decision regarding choosing preventive measure on Subahir Khalig Gurbanov, Major-General, former Chief of Main Directorate for Combating Transnational Economic Crime of the Ministry of National Security (MNS).

Report informs, court upheld decision of Sabail District Court, S.Gurbanov's appeal was not remedied.

Four months preventive measure chosen on S.Gurbanov in Sabail District Court. Criminal case under Articles 308 (abuse of official powers) and Article 309 (excess of official powers) of Criminal Code launched against him.