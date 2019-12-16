Decision made on expelling of 469 foreigners from Azerbaijan in November

In November of this year, the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, accepted 49,697 applications in connection with the registration of foreigners and stateless persons.

Report informs, citing the State Migration Service, that during the month, the service received 7,794 applications from foreigners and stateless persons in connection with the extension of their temporary stay in our country, obtaining a temporary or permanent residence permit, obtaining and restoring citizenship, determining a refugee status, as well as obtaining and extending a work permit. Each of the received requests has been studied separately, and the relevant decisions were made.

719 decisions were related to the application of an administrative fine without expulsion from the country in an administrative order for violation of the relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Offences, 469 to the expulsion from the country, 250 to the legalization of residence in the country.

Among the 624 decisions restricting entry into the country, 116 were related to expulsion from the country with the application of an administrative fine, 508 to violation of the relevant articles of the migration code.