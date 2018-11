Dead body found at Baku Boulevard

19 August, 2016 17:40

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body found at Baku Boulevard. Report informs body was found at Boulevard , close to the "Azneft" circle. (Oilers avenue 30). Identity of the man established. Dead body belong to Giyas Nasibov. Investigation is underway by Sabail District Prosecutor's Office.

