Date of a trial over Taleh Bagirov revealed

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Time of a trial on the complaint of the chairman of the organization "Movement of Muslim unity" Taleh Bagirov, against whom a preventive measure taken in the form of arrest.

As Report was told by Javad Javadov, the lawyer of T.Bagirov, the process is scheduled for February 5.

Postponement of the trial, which was held under the chairmanship of Judge Babak Panahov, was related with the fact that the defendant was not brought to court.

Notably, J.Javadov appealed to Nasimi district court for judicial control in response to complaints that the Taleh Bagirov not allowed to meet with his lawyer, a violation of the rights provided in the law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of persons held in places deprivation of liberty", as well keeping more than 24 hours in temporary detention at the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime.

T.Bagirov was arrested in an operation launched by police in the village of Nardaran on November 26. A preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months taken against him.