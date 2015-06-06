 Top
    Current situation in regard with ban on entry of cars in Baku with district registration announced

    Entrance to the capital of mainly technical malfunction of the car and trucks is prohibited

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ After the entry into force on June 1 of the limits to avoid heavy traffic automobiles entrance to the capital during the first European games, were detained and directions were changed of about thousand cars.

    Report Main Administration of the State Traffic Police.

    The administration said that, basically, they are mainly technically defective automobiles and trucks. 

    For arriving in the city on the highway of Baku-Sumgayit given a place in the shopping center in Riyadh, coming from the direction of Shamakhi - near the post of Mushvig for drivers coming from Kurdamir and Baku-Astara-Baku, parking assigned to 14th km of Baku-Alat.

