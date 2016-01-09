Criminal case launched on Ali Karimli's cousin

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ As for demonstrating firearm - pistol on photos shared on facebook page and mass media as well as spreading comments of threatening separate Azerbaijani citizens with death and containing real violence for their lives, open calls for terrorist activities by IS in Azerbaijan Republic and having reasonable suspicions for criminal nature of actions, on January 7 this year, criminal case launched at General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Azerbaijani citizen living in France Karimov Ingilab Gudrat for Articles 134 (threatening death or serious bodily harm) and Article 214-2 (open call for terrorism) of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on mentioned facts.

Report was told in the press service of General Prosecutor's Office.

At present, I.Karimov declared wanted by carrying out necessary investigative and operational measures on criminal case at Investigation Departmenton Grave Crimes of General Prosecutor's Office, involving him as an accused person for mentioned articles of Criminal Code.

Notably, I.Karimov is a cousin of Ali Karimli, Chariman of APFP.