Court rejects petition of deputy chairman of "Islamic Unity Movement"

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Narimanov District Court of Baku considered petition for house arrest of Elchin Gasimov, deputy chairman of the 'Islamic Unity Movement'.

Report was told by a lawyer of E.Gasimov, Elnur Nabiyev.

According to the lawyer the court chaired by Babek Penahov rejected the petition.

He noted that in next few days decision will be considered by Baku Court of Appeal.

Notably, E.Gasimov accused under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214-2, 220.2, 228.3, 228.4, 278, 233, 279.1, 281.2 and 283.2.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.