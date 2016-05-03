Court delivers a judgment to person held at Nardaran incidents

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Trial on the criminal case of Sahib Zakiyev, who has been detained regarding Nardaran incidents, completed at Sabunchu District Court.

Report informs, judgement has been passed in the trial presided by judge Ziya Shirinov.

According to the court decision, S.Zakiyev has been sentenced to 2 years.

On November 26, 2015, the Ministry of Internal Affairs held a special operation in the village of Nardaran in Baku city. During the operation, they resisted to police, opened fire on them, threw a hand grenade. Return fire was opened, as a result of which killed four members of the gang, a few people were injured.

Despite increase in the number of supporters of the gang in the territory where the operation was carried out, the police carried out their duties, two police officers heroically died.

As a physical evidence, from the scene seized a large quantity of weapons, grenades, bladed weapons, and etc. Arrested 14 members of a criminal gang, including S.Zakiyev, were headed by Taleh Bagirov.

Due to the fact, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case.

S.Zakiyev has been accused of Article 228.1 (illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, its component parts, ammunition (except smooth-bore hunting weapon and ammunition for that weapon), explosive substances and devices) of the Criminal Code.