 Top
    Close photo mode

    Court does not remedy appeal of Akif Chovdarov

    The appeal of former security chief was not satisfied

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Court of Appeal has considered the appeal against the extension of the measure of restraint in the form of arrest against the former Chief of Security Service on Transport and Energy of the liquidated Ministry of National Security, Major General Akif Chovdarov.

    Report informs, the appeal of the former chief was not satisfied. The decision of the Sabail District Court upheld.

    On March 4, Sabail District Court had extended for 4 months period of preventive measures against A.Chovdarov. Disagreeing with the decision A.Chovdarov has addressed with an appeal to Baku Appeal Court.

    Notably, A.Chovdarov charged under Art. 308.1 (abuse of power, resulting in grave consequences), Art. 311.3.1 (bribery (passive bribery)), Art. 311.3.2 (bribery (passive bribery)), Art. 311.3.3 (bribery in the large size), Art. 311.3.4 (bribery through extortion) of the Criminal Code.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi