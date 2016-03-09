Court does not remedy appeal of Akif Chovdarov

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Court of Appeal has considered the appeal against the extension of the measure of restraint in the form of arrest against the former Chief of Security Service on Transport and Energy of the liquidated Ministry of National Security, Major General Akif Chovdarov.

Report informs, the appeal of the former chief was not satisfied. The decision of the Sabail District Court upheld.

On March 4, Sabail District Court had extended for 4 months period of preventive measures against A.Chovdarov. Disagreeing with the decision A.Chovdarov has addressed with an appeal to Baku Appeal Court.

Notably, A.Chovdarov charged under Art. 308.1 (abuse of power, resulting in grave consequences), Art. 311.3.1 (bribery (passive bribery)), Art. 311.3.2 (bribery (passive bribery)), Art. 311.3.3 (bribery in the large size), Art. 311.3.4 (bribery through extortion) of the Criminal Code.